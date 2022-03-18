Woman killed after crashing into tree in W. Harris County

The woman and her husband were seen arguing before the crash at another location before she took off without him, deputies said.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman was killed late Thursday in a one-vehicle crash at a west Harris County intersection, and her husband was briefly detained in connection with the incident, authorities said.

It happened just before midnight at the intersection of Westgreen and Kingsland Boulevards in the Katy area near Taylor High School

The woman was driving a Hyundai Elantra southbound on Westgreen when she struck a curb, spinning the car out of control and into a tree in the median of the road, according to Harris County sheriff's deputies.

Just before the crash, the man and woman were seen arguing at another location before the woman drove off by herself, leaving her husband behind, deputies said.

The husband eventually caught up to the car after it had crashed, witnesses said.

Open containers were found inside the vehicle, but authorities were still looking into whether impairment was a factor in the crash.