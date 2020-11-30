Woman's body found along Offatt's Bayou in Galveston, police say

The victim, who has yet to be identified, was found Monday morning on a small inlet near the 8100 block of Broadway Street.

GALVESTON, Texas — A woman's body was recovered Monday off a small inlet along Offatt's Bayou, the Galveston Police Department reported.

Officers were called out about 11:15 a.m. in the 8100 block of Broadway in reference to a possible deceased person. They arrived and found a woman unresponsive in the water.

Investigators are trying to identify the victim. They're also trying to determine the cause of death. Police said there's no immediate signs of foul play.

If you have any information that could help in the case, please call Galveston police at 409-765-3781 or Galveston County Crime Stoppers at 409-763-8477.