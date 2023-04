The company said the outages will impact customers near Longstreet, Calvary Road and part of Highway 75.

WILLIS, Texas — Power is expected to be out in parts of Willis, Texas from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, so crews can safely upgrade power lines in the area, according to Entergy.

The company said the outages will impact customers near Longstreet, Calvary Road and part of Highway 75. Entergy estimates 1,029 customers will be impacted.