Quest for justice | Promising life cut short by hit-and-run driver

Isela Andrade's family is hoping someone comes forward with information about her death.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — She was the first in her family to go to college. She was a nursing student who wanted to help others.

All of it came crashing down on one fateful night in August.

Isela Andrade, 24, was walking home after getting into an argument with her boyfriend around 4 a.m. on Aug. 19 when she was hit by a vehicle on West Little York just outside the Beltway.

Her boyfriend was just seconds behind the truck that hit her. He rushed her to a nearby hospital where doctors said she had internal bleeding and a severe head injury. Doctors didn't have much hope. She died later that day.

"I get there and she has a bunch of tubes, was sedated," Isela's mother, Erica Rodriguez, said. "I was hoping that they were wrong."

Rodriguez is now left picking up the pieces. She said her daughter was a good person who didn't deserve to die how she did.

"Was really smart and really kind," she said. "She was generous."

Isela was still hurting from her grandmother's death. She was working while going to school.

"She would donate blood. She volunteered for SPCA. I didn’t have to push her or anything like that, it came from her," Rodriguez said.

Even after her death, she found a way to help others by being an organ donor.

Almost one month after her death, the family still has no answers as to who was driving the truck that hit Isela. Her mother is hoping someone will come forward with information.

"She wanted to help people and I ask people to please help her get justice," Rodriguez said.

On Monday, Rodriguez is teaming up with Arlene Alvarez's family to hold a news conference to share more information about the case.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office.