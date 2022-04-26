Several people injured in boat crash in west Houston, HFD says

HFD said it had to perform rescue missions to save the crash victims.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Several people were injured Tuesday in a boat crash in west Houston, according to the fire department.

The Houston Fire Department said it was performing water rescues along the Katy Freeway near North Eldridge Parkway.

One person was taken to an area hospital via Life Flight and three others were treated at the scene, HFD said.

Commuters who use the outbound lanes of I-10 are urged to use an alternate route due to heavy emergency vehicle traffic.

According to Air 11 video, the rescue appeared to be taking place between the feeder road and the freeway.

This is a developing story and updates to this article will be added if/when they become available.