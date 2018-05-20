One word to describe the emotion of Jared Black’s family – broken.

Jared was one of ten victims who lost his life during the Santa Fe High School shooting. He was a 17-year-old student at the school and a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church.

“We’re pretty much torn to pieces,” said Jared’s uncle, John Conrad. “My sister lost her second born. It was 6 p.m. yesterday before we got word he was identified as a victim, so all day we spent wallowing and not knowing.”

Conrad came to Santa Fe for comfort after losing his nephew. He says he doesn’t know what his nephew did to deserve being killed at such a young age.

“My nephew Jared really liked comic books. He loved to draw his own artwork and he was a giant kid at heart,” said Conrad.

Many others gathered in Santa Fe Sunday for healing. Mental health services, medical and legal help from the district attorney’s office were available.

Henry Van de Putte with the Red Cross says many families are filled with heartache.

“Some have come in with clearer heads than others, but the one thing that’s common among all of them is their all coming in and looking for the next step to recovery,” said de Putte.

Jared’s family hopes they recover soon.

“One person shattered a thousand loves and I hope that humanity can overcome and find some way to get past this,” said Conrad.

GoFundMe has created a verified page for those impacted by the tragedy. Click here to donate.

