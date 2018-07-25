By night, Lisa Carter is web producer extraordinaire, writing up articles for KHOU.com and posting to our Facebook and Twitter pages.

“I work a lot at the computer. I’m sitting and focused, really honed in on the news of the day,” she explains.

By day (specifically Tuesday and Thursday at 11:30 a.m.), Carter morphs into a drumstick-wielding fitness instructor at the Trotter Family YMCA.

“Pound is a cardio jam session. It’s a mix of cardio, strength and a little bit of rocking out,” she laughs. “It’s really fun. It’s a total body workout."

Carter says she first fell in love with Pound after a 15-minute demo. I decided to give the 30-minute version a try.

“I know it’s very intimidating for your first class because it does take a while to get the moves,” she says.

I struggle with coordination on a good day, but I’m able to keep pace on the slower, simpler moves. Once they speed up and get more complicated, I stand out from the class. Not in a good way.

“Really, coordination doesn’t totally matter. It’s great when you do get the moves, but as long as you’re moving and really focusing on what body part you’re actually working, that’s what matters,” says Carter.

She adds that it also doesn’t matter how old you are. Carter tells me she has kids as young as five and women as old as 80 in her classes sometimes.

“It is a great way to work out, especially if you want to get it done in 30 minutes or less,” she says.

Because once you’re done, just like Carter, you can head right to your day – or night – job.

“Both of my jobs are really fun, but it’s definitely night and day,” she says, smiling.

