ROSENBERG, Texas — A well-known homeless man passed away recently in Fort Bend County, according to the Rosenberg Police Department.

The department said officers responded to a check welfare call at Wessendorff Middle School Sunday evening.

They said an unresponsive elderly man was taken from there to a local hospital.

He later died and was identified as Louis Butler, a well-known local homeless resident of Fort Bend County.

His death is under investigation, but at this time no foul play is suspected.

“If you have ever spent any amount of time cruising the roads of Fort Bend County between Katy and Sugar Land, you have probably seen Mr. Butler on one bicycle or another” said Rosenberg Police Chief White. “We are saddened by the news of Mr. Butler’s passing and offer our deepest condolences to his family.”

