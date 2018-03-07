HOUSTON - For 15 years, a grassroots effort in Brazoria County, has helped thousands of our military members, deployed over-seas.

A group of moms has been meticulously packing much needed supplies to soldiers, who otherwise, don’t have access to them. The group, “Military Moms and Wives of Brazoria County,” or MMWBC, however, says it can no longer afford to send what they’ve been sending.

Mary Moreno founded MMWBC and for her, the mission has always been personal. Her son, Kenneth, joined the Marines when the Iraq war started.

“At that time, I started out with 5 moms and sending about 8 care packages,” Moreno tells KHOU. It quickly grew to sending out roughly 5,000 care packages a year, and dozens of volunteers.

“It’s hard work. It’s tiring, but it’s so rewarding,” says volunteer Mary Shannon.

For years, volunteers have done 2 rounds of mailings for military members deployed in the Middle East and Africa.

The mailings include a summer package and a winter package, boxed up in a warehouse in Angleton.

“Sometime all they have for rations is what we send them,” notes volunteer JoAnn Mayo.

Those rations contain small bags of protein-packed food, that soldiers can keep in their pockets. Other items that are sent include much needed toiletries, carefully selected.

“One time I can remember us sending flea collars, that they can put on their wrists and their ankles, because there are so many fleas in the desert,” adds Mayo.

The expense of doing each mailing is high, however. They can run roughly $30,000, just in postage costs.

Whatever food and items are not donated, either by companies or individuals, is paid out-of-pocket.

“We need monetary donations,” says Mary Shannon. “We need a miracle,” Moreno declares .

The financial situation has forced the group to scale back one their summer care packages, for the first time. Starting next year, the group will only mail out a winter package, during Christmas time.

“It brings a tear to my eyes because I know how my son felt, getting a box from back home and the love that we put in it,” Moreno tells us, tearfully.

The group says charitable donations for Harvey victims might’ve diminished the donations they’ve received, as of late. Volunteers also think deployed soldiers aren’t on the forefront of people’s minds, like they’ve been in years past.

They’re hoping that’ll change.

“It inspires us to work harder,” says Shannon. That’s especially true when they are surrounded by thank-you cards, reminding them of how they’re serving, those serving over-seas.

