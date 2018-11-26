HOUSTON - You might know the feeling. You found something you love online, you order it, it arrives, but you never to get to enjoy it or give it as a gift, because a thief stole the package right off your front porch.

Experts say about 30 percent of Americans have had a package stolen from their front door.

Technology guru Michael Garfield, also known as “The High-Tech Texan,” says there’s no need to worry on this Cyber Monday. As technology gets ever smarter, so have safety measures against so-called “porch pirates.”

Consider getting a doorbell with a built-in surveillance camera. Ring makes a popular version.

“They’re easy to install. They’re relatively cheap, probably under $100,” Garfield said.

If you go with different surveillance cameras, make sure they’re placed in spots a thief can see them. Keep in mind: deterrence is the whole point.

Amazon has a few new ways to stop package bandits. There’s the Amazon Key, which combines a smart lock and security camera that’ll allow a delivery person to place a package just inside your front door.

“What Amazon can do is they can remotely send a code that will unlock the door," Garfield said. "When the Amazon delivery person shows up, they can come inside, the cameras inside turn on, so I can see they’re not coming inside. Then they close it."

Amazon Key system starts at about $250. If you don’t like the idea of your door opening to a stranger, though, how about getting package delivered directly to the trunk of your car? The Amazon Key In-Car”works similar to the house delivery system.

“It’s actually smart, because if you don’t want a family member or your kids to see the package come, people are now actually delivering it their car,” Garfield said.

There are also Amazon Lockers which are set up in public places such as Whole Foods. Houston has about two dozen locations where these lockers are available.

Garfield said the lockers work like this: “Amazon is going to e-mail you a 6-digit code. You physically go to that location, go to the locker, press in that one-time code, take your package out.”

Other tried-and-true options include having a trusted neighbor who is home frequently collect your package. You can also have your package delivered to your work address where someone is always there to sign for it or receive it.

If that’s not possible, the Harris County Constable says you can always use the Present Purchase Safe Zone in their downtown precinct parking lot. It’s surrounded by surveillance cameras, and you can have drop-offs or exchanges at that safe location.

