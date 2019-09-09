HOUSTON — Ben Taub Hospital is not taking new patients in the emergency center at this time due to a water leak in the upper floors of the building, a hospital spokeswoman confirms to KHOU 11 News.

Late Sunday the hospital's emergency center went "on diversion," which means patients are being sent to other hospitals instead. Patients already in the emergency department were moved to another area of the hospital.

A source tells KHOU 11 News that all employees are still being asked to go to work as scheduled, but they are being told they may be reassigned to another unit of the hospital.

The hospital, which is located in the Texas Medical Center, is operated by the Harris Health System and is staffed by faculty and students from the Baylor College of Medicine. According to its website, Ben Taub is a Level I trauma center with more than 400 beds.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM