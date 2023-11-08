Fire burns at Spring Branch recycling plant; one person treated for smoke inhalation

At this point, we don't know how the fire started.

HOUSTON — Air 11 is over a three-alarm fire burning at a recycling plant in the Spring Branch area.

Waste Management confirmed to KHOU 11 that shortly before 5 p.m., they got a call the facility manager that the building was on fire.

They told us that the plant recycles cardboard and paper and that paper bales are burning in the fire.

According to the Houston Fire Department, one person was being treated for smoke inhalation.

According to KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul, wind in the area of the warehouse fire is out of the south at around 10-15 miles per hour.

This is a breaking story. We'll post updates as we get them.