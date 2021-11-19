Watch Live: Air 11 over warehouse fire NW Houston; shelter-in-place issued

Houston firefighters are on the scene.

HOUSTON — Residents in a northwest Houston neighborhood are being ordered to shelter in place as firefighters battle a warehouse fire Friday morning.

Air 11 is over the scene in the 800 block of Wakefield Drive near N. Shephard Drive. It's just north of I-610 North Loop.

Houston Fire Department tweeted at 9:09 a.m. that crews were working to extinguish what's now been upgraded to a 3-alarm fire.

HD says the precautionary shelter-in-place order is from North Shepherd to Ella Boulevard/34th Street to 43rd Street due to heavy smoke from the fire. They are also asking residents to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic.

An official cause has not been determined. According to firefighters, arson investigators are also on the scene.

No reports of any injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.