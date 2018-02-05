Authorities are investigating after a Spring ISD student allegedly shoved a teacher in an incident caught on video.

Westfield High School officials and Spring ISD Police began investigating the incident Monday and notified parents. They say the student is facing both disciplinary and criminal charges.

“As this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment on the specifics of the investigation,” school officials said in a statement. “That information has been provided to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. Fortunately, the teacher was not injured. The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority, and harmful, inappropriate and disruptive behavior will not be tolerated.”

