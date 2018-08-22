ROCKPORT, Texas - Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Texas Wednesday to pay tribute to the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey.

Pence plans to revisit the First Baptist Church of Rockport and meet with local FEMA employees, disaster relief volunteers and members of the community.

He then will travel to Houston to participate in an America First Action roundtable and Trump Victory event.

On Thursday, Pence will participate in a John Culberson for Congress event and tour the Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center and deliver remarks regarding the Administration’s space policy priorities.

