HOUSTON – Verizon announced on Tuesday plans to launch 5G technology in Houston starting in the second half of 2018.

Houston is the third city Verizon identified as part of its four market 5G deployment plan, which will deliver residential 5G broadband service. Verizon previously announced Sacramento and Los Angeles.

Verizon has a long-standing relationship with the city of Houston, area first responders and residents, and this initial 5G deployment is supported by both state and local officials, including Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Mayor Turner will host a news conference with Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam, CTO and incoming CEO Hans Vestberg and City of Houston CIO Lisa Kent at 1 p.m. at City Hall to discuss the long-standing relationship between the city and Verizon, and educate residents and businesses on what this 5G deployment means for the city.

“We expect 5G will be a game changer helping us usher in a new wave of progress and innovation,” Turner said. “We’re delighted to be one of the first cities to bring 5G to our local communities and look forward to continuing our long-standing relationship with Verizon.”

Mayor Turner views technology investment like Verizon 5G as critical to positioning Houston as a partner for the development of next-generation technology that has the potential to radically change the way citizens live, work, learn and play.

Among the areas served by Verizon 5G will be the five traditionally under-resourced neighborhoods in the pilot phase of the mayor's "Complete Communities" program aimed at providing city services on an equitable basis.

“We will be the first to offer commercial 5G service and our work with Houston put us one step closer to delivering that promise,” said Verizon’s Vestberg. “With 5G we are ushering in a fourth industrial revolution that will help reshape cities and lead to unprecedented innovation, and Houston will be at the forefront of that innovation.”

