SANTA FE, Texas - A KHOU 11 viewer reached out to us, upset about a claim circulating in Santa Fe. She said Walmart was selling "Santa Fe Strong" t-shirts and none of the proceeds benefit the Santa Fe High School shooting victims and their families.

Here's what we verified:

KHOU 11 confirmed shirts are being sold at the League City Walmart off FM 646 and two other locations in the area.

A Walmart spokeswoman confirmed proceeds of those shirts were not going to Santa Fe shooting victims or their families, adding that "it was never advertised that proceeds would be donated."

Walmart went on to say they've long been supporters of Santa Fe and Santa Fe High School and the company had donated more than $10,000 in the last year. When the shooting happened, Walmart says it was on site immediately with food and water for first responders and families.

So we can verify that the initial claim by the KHOU 11 viewer is true.

And a day after we first brought the complaint to Walmart's attention, the company had a change of heart: it has decided to donate all proceeds from the "Santa Fe Strong" t-shirts sold at the three Walmarts to the victims and their families.

