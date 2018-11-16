ALVIN, Texas — Vandals painted the block red, desecrating two Alvin churches in the process.

The spray paint covered the front entrance at Primera Iglesia Bautista Baptist Church off Avenue K and Rice Street.

Neighbors said it more than likely happened late Wednesday night.

The church had been in the process of remodeling and painting the exterior. You can still see painters tape around the front door to show the work was in progress.

The deep red paint could also be found on manholes, street signs and mailboxes down Rice Street.

Two blocks away, we found Freddy Hernandez and a friend using sand paper to remove graffiti from Templo El Calvario Church.

Hernandez lives next door, but didn’t notice the graffiti until he saw all the posts online.

“As soon as I got home I got everything ready. My bucket with bleach, dish soap and cleaner, then started getting busy. We take care of our community,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez borrowed acetone from one neighbor who he said, is always a target for graffiti. That neighbor lives just across the street from the church.

Other neighbors showed up to extend some help, but said they’re tired of the graffiti.

They’ve contacted Alvin Police who they hope can track down those responsible for the mess.

© 2018 KHOU