Houstonians are pitching in to help those impacted by Hurricane Florence.

The University of Houston Athletics Department has a supply drive happening until 6 p.m. Monday.

Many people who dropped off donations early Monday morning said the devastation Florence is leaving behind, hits close to home.

“It’s just really difficult to watch because in many ways we’ve been there. And we also know, while the storm has made landfall, there’s still a lot more to come,” said Shawn Culpepper.

Just as strangers came to Houston's aid during Harvey, many are now stepping in to help, and give back.

“I think the entire country showed such grace and kindness to Houston when we went through Hurricane Harvey last year, it’s the very least we can do to gather up our supplies and return the favor,” said Culpepper.

Everyday items are desperately needed for those hit hard by Florence, including the Carolinas.

“Even though they’re hundreds of miles away, you’ve got to do what you can, every little bit counts,” said Kevin Olivett.

Donations collected at the University of Houston will go into a truck. Once filled, it’ll hit the road for the East Coast. Students hope this gives families some relief and send a message of hope.

“Our hearts go out to all those families, and certainly praying for all their safety and well-being,” said Culpepper.

“Stay strong, we’re behind you, and if you need help, ask, that’s what we’re here to do,” said Olivett.

If you’d like to donate, you can drop off relief supplies outside lot 12A on the south side of the TDECU stadium.

For more info, visit the University of Houston's website.

There are also many other ways you can help those impacted by Florence.

