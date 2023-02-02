Bond set at more than $1M for Humble teen accused of killing his mother, putting her in trunk of car

Tyler Roenz was arrested in November in Nebraska. His mother's body was found in the truck of the car he was driving.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — On Thursday, a judge set bond at more than $1 million for an Humble teen accused of killing his mom and putting her body in the trunk of a car.

Tyler Roenz was arrested in Nebraska back in October after a chase and crash. He was then extradited back to Harris County in the strangulation and beating death of 49-year-old Michelle Roenz. Her body was found in the truck of the car he was driving when he wrecked.

Before that, Tyler and Michelle Roenz had been reported missing after Michelle’s husband, who is also Tyler’s father, came home to find a bloody scene, including at least five human teeth, according to court records. His car was also missing.

At the time of their disappearance, Tyler was out on a $15,000 bond for a third-degree felony charge after a high school student said he tried to sexually assault her during an attack in February of last year.