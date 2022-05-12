Deputies investigating 'questionable death' of 2-year-old in Wharton County

The Wharton County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information on this investigation to come forward.

WHARTON, Texas — Wharton County deputies are calling the recent death of a 2-year-old boy "questionable" and asking anyone who may have any information to come forward.

Deputies were called to a home in Wharton County on Monday in regards to the 2-year-old boy being unresponsive. The boy was given CPR and taken to the hospital by ambulance where he later died.

The cause of death is unknown at this time but an autopsy has been performed and investigators are waiting for the results.

Two more children, a 3-year-old girl and a 9-month-old boy, were at the home where the 2-year-old was found unresponsive. They were removed pending the outcome of the investigation into the 2-year-old's death.