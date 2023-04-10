HPD: 1-month-old twins found dead inside their crib in southeast Houston

Houston police said there were no visible signs of trauma to either child. A medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

HOUSTON — Twin babies were found dead Wednesday inside a home in southeast Houston, according to police.

This happened shortly after 11 a.m. at a home on Linden Creek Lane and Laurel Creek Way.

Police said the babies were just fed and put in their cribs before their parents left the home. Their grandmother was watching them while their father went to drop off their mother, and when the father returned home, he found them unresponsive, police said.

The father called 911 immediately, according to police, and dispatch was able to tell him how to do CPR on the twins. The father provided aid until an ambulance arrived, but the twins did not survive, police said.

Police said the twins had no visible signs of trauma. A medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

"Everything seems natural," police said. "It doesn't seem like there's any foul play. The family is devastated. Looks like they're very, very caring. This just was a difficult scene."

Family members at the home were interviewed, just as a protocol with any infant deaths, police said. No arrests were made.

