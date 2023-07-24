Several hurt after violent crash involving two trucks in Montgomery County

Officials said the truck T-boned another truck parked in the driveway, sending it into the home.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Three people had to be taken to the hospital after a violent truck crash in Montgomery County.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday at a home on Stidham Road near FM 1314, which is southwest of Conroe.

Texas DPS troopers and deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office learned the driver of a Dodge Ram 1500 lost control of the truck and drove through a ditch when it then T-boned a Ford F-150 parked in the driveway. The impact of the crash sent the Ford into the home, trapping two people under the truck.

Five people were inside the Dodge at the time of the crash, and we're told three of them ran from the scene. They were eventually taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. Meanwhile, the two people who were trapped under the truck were rescued and expected to be OK.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.