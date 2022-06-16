Smoke from recycling center fire burning near 288 and 610 can be seen for miles

At this point, we don't know how the fire started.

HOUSTON — If you’re seeing smoke on the south side of town, it’s from a big trash fire burning off Highway 288 and 610. It appears to be a recycling center.

The smoke from the fire in the 2800 block of Holmes Road is visible from miles away.

Part of Holmes Road is shut down, according to KHOU 11 reporter Melissa Correa, who is on the scene.

There are no reports of injuries, the Houston Fire Department said.

At this point, we don’t have word on how the fire started.

This is live video of that fire.

HAPPENING NOW | Fire at what appears to be a receiving company off Holmes Road near 288 and 610, south of NRG. Metals may be included in pile of trash. Parts of Holmes Rd is shutdown. Will be live on #khou11 at noon with more. https://t.co/ITmDIVZ3zq pic.twitter.com/Odjp2tEJd2 — Melissa Correa (@KHOUmelissa) June 16, 2022