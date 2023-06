The firefighters were able to pull the dog up to safety.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — The South Montgomery County Fire Department rescued a dog that got itself into a precocious situation.

A KHOU 11 viewer sent in a video of the rescue.

They said someone saw a dog pacing in the area, and when they went up to it, they heard another dog that was trapped.

That's when they called the fire department for help.