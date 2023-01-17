2 dead after car crashes into train in Angleton, police say

Investigators said the car crashed through the rail crossing and into the side of the train on Friday night.

ANGLETON, Texas — Two people died when the car they were in crashed into a train in Angleton on Friday, according to the Angleton Police Department.

This happened just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of South Velasco and Kiber streets.

Police said when officers arrived at the scene, they found a brown Kia four-door passenger car with damage to the front end.

A 59-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man were found dead in the Kia, police said.

Investigators said a Union Pacific train heading east had cleared 50 rail cars through the rail crossing before the Kia crashed into the side of the train. It appears the Kia was heading north when it crashed into the crossing arms and hit the side of the train.