Tour de Houston returns just in time to commemorate 15 years

Tour de Houston will take place on April 3.

HOUSTON — The rodeo isn't the only tradition returning to Houston after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tour de Houston, the city's annual bike ride, is coming back this year, just in time to commemorate 15 years.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will have a press conference about the return of Tour de Houston on Thursday at 2 p.m.

Tour de Houston will take place on April 3.

This bike ride offers Houstonians and visitors a unique way to experience the city. There are three different bike routes, all of which start and end in City Hall, that allow participants to ride through Houston communities, scenic areas and parks.

At the end of the tour, participants can enjoy a post-ride party that includes music, free food and beverages.