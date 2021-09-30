911 caller makes bomb threat at Tomball High School; school in 'secure mode,' police say

Police are checking nearby campuses as a precaution.

TOMBALL, Texas — Tomball police confirm to KHOU 11 News they are working a bomb threat at Tomball High School.

The threat came in by 911 call, the department says.

All schools in Tomball ISD were briefly in "secure mode" as a precaution so campuses could be checked.

Multiple officers reportedly responded to the high school campus just after 9 a.m. Thursday.

"Tomball Police received an anonymous bomb threat outside of Tomball High School. To be cautious, Tomball High School is currently holding in "secure" mode. All doors are locked, students and staff are inside and classes are being held. Tomball PD is currently investigating."

KHOU 11's Marcelino Benito is at the scene and reported the bomb threat targeted bathrooms and the parking lot. The parking lot has since been cleared, police say.