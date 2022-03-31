Toddler dead one day after being found in Cypress-area pool, investigators say

A day after the boy fell into a Cypress-area pool, the Harris County Sheriff's Office announced he had died.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A boy died after falling into a pool on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The toddler was taken to an area hospital after falling into the water at a residence in the 7900 block of Raven Creek Lane, in the Cypress area.

On Thursday, HCSO announced the boy had died.

The circumstances surrounding this incident are not clear. It's unknown if the boy was being supervised or how long he was in the pool until someone found him. It's also unclear if anyone will be facing charges in connection with the incident.