The legendary Tina Turner did several concerts in Houston dating back to 1971 | Photo gallery

HOUSTON — Legendary performer Tina Turner, who died Tuesday at 83, was a longtime favorite of Houston audiences.

She did several H-Town concerts dating back to 1971.

One of the venues, Sam Houston Coliseum, was torn down years ago, The Astrodome sits empty and the Summit became the Compaq Center which became Lakewood Church. Only the Woodlands Pavilion, north of Houston, is still hosting concerts.

Crowds loved her high-energy shows with hit after hit, including "Simply the Best," “What’s Love Got to Do With It," “Proud Mary,” “River Deep, Mountain High” and “We Don’t Need Another Hero.”

RockinHouston.com has photos from most of the shows that include priceless backstage photos of Turner in 1971 when she was 31 and still married to Ike Turner. They divorced in 1978 and she revealed he'd abused her throughout the marriage.

There are also backstage snaps of Turner and Lionel Richie, who she opened for in 1984 at The Summit. Actor Clint Eastwood and singer Andy Williams, in Houston for a golf tournament, stopped by to visit the pair.

"Tina Turner The Musical" will be in Houston at The Hobby Center -- where the Sam Houston Coliseum used to be -- next January.

Turner was one of the main influences for another superstar, Houston native Beyoncé.

In 2008, they performed "Proud Mary" together at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards.

Rest in Peace to one of Beyoncé’s biggest influences and favorite artists, Tina Turner.



Beyoncé sang the song again in 2013 at the Kennedy Center Honors where Turner was an honoree.