Tilman Fertitta fundraiser expected to raise $750,000 for Houston Police

More than 500 guests attended the True Blue fundraiser Friday at the Houston entrepreneur's River Oaks estate.

HOUSTON — More than 500 guests were expected to attend the “True Blue” gala hosted by Tillman Fertitta at his River Oaks estate on Friday.

The event hoped to raise $750,000 to fill gaps in training and technology for the Houston Police Department.

Guests were able to see some of the latest technology being used by local law enforcement, including robots and Tasers.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner and Fertitta said having the best-equipped law enforcement officers is critically necessary right now.

“Last weekend, what did we have 11 murders? What are we thinking?” Fertitta said. “It’s like we’re coming out of a pandemic and people lost a piece of their brain and they’re not even thinking. We’ve got to solve this issue all over the country. There was a shooting in Cancun, because it was a tourist area, my gosh, my gosh, well it’s just as dangerous in any American city right now.”

Silent auction items included an alligator hunt weekend at the Golden Nugget in Lake Charles, a children’s birthday party at Mounted Patrol and tickets to see George Strait.