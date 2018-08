PASADENA, Texas – We have a follow up now to one of our Forgotten Harvey victims’ stories. It’s the Sanchez family.

Sherry Williams was with them live in their Pasadena home that’s still uninhabitable, but she had a surprise for them with some news that will certainly help them.

The family was presented with an anonymous donor’s check for $3,000. They were also visited by a representative from a company that has agreed to do their insulation.

