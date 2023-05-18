Check your Lotto tickets! Someone in Texas just won $7.5M

A ticket sold in North Texas hit the jackpot and the prize hasn't been claimed yet.

MANSFIELD, Texas — Some lucky Texan just became a multi-millionaire by picking the winning numbers for the Lotto Texas® drawing held on May 17.

The ticket was sold at the One World Grocery on Highway 157 N. in Mansfield, near Fort Worth.

The winner self-picked their numbers, matching all six numbers drawn (5-13-22-29-37-48).

Since the winner chose the annual payments option at the time of purchase, the prize will be paid in 30 annual installments of $250,000 before taxes.

No one has claimed the money yet. The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize.

“We look forward to meeting the winner of this Lotto Texas jackpot prize,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize.”

In addition to the jackpot-winning prize, 41,917 Lotto Texas tickets, including those with the Extra! add-on feature, won lower-tier prizes ranging from $2 to $11,106 for the same drawing.

For $1 more per Play, a player can select the Extra! add-on feature for a chance to win up to $10,000 more on non-jackpot prizes. More information about playing Lotto Texas and the Extra! add-on feature can be found here.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Texas drawing on Saturday, May 20 ­­will reset to an estimated annuitized $5 million.