EAGLE PASS, Tex. -- On Tuesday, a Crystal City resident became the second person in the last 18 days to take home a million-dollar jackpot from Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino Hotel.

San Juanita is the Assistant Principal at Crystal City High School. The casino says she was playing at the Michael Jackson Machine for just under 6 minutes when she hit a jackpot of $1,025,936.12 - which she won on a $3 bet.

Both recent million-dollar jackpots were won on one of Kickapoo Lucky Eagle's Michael Jackson Machines, the casino says. The jackpot is also the 9th win of over $1 million at the casino since 2011.

