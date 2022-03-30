Spring firefighters return home from battling West Texas wildfires

The firefighters worked with strike teams across the state to contain the Eastland Complex Wildfire.

TEXAS, USA — The call came in and in 24 hours two firefighters from Spring had to pick up and go. It was seven nights away from home, fighting the biggest fire they’ve seen in Texas.

“You have 6, 8, 10-foot flames, you can’t get ahead of it, so the best thing you can do is save the houses it’s running towards," said Firefighter Jason Adams, with the Spring Fire Department.

His strike team’s assignment was protecting 14 homes threatened by a spin-off fire.

“The hardest part is seeing people lose everything. Up there, it’s a big farm and ranch community so you’ve got people’s houses, but also their livelihoods," he said.

The 14 homes he was protecting were saved, but Adams says there were other areas that weren’t as lucky.

“To see that completely wiped out, it’s heartbreaking," he said. "I live in the country and I’ve been around cattle all my life, I have a soft spot in my heart for people who are going through something like that."

He says the hardest part of being away was thinking about his family back home.

“I’m married with 3 kids, you tell them hey, I’m going to be gone anywhere from 7 to 14 days and I love you, good luck, I’ll be back," he said.

The "thank you" he got from one of the families whose home he saved was a reminder of why it’s more than a job, it’s public service.