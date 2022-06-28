Abortion providers file lawsuit in Harris County to extend when Texas trigger law restricting abortions goes into effect

Texas’ trigger law automatically goes in effect after the Supreme Court issues its ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

HOUSTON — Following the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade, several states, including Texas, have trigger laws set to go into effect in the coming weeks outlawing or severely restricting abortions.

Now, a number of abortion providers in Texas are taking legal action.

The ACLU is representing abortion providers in a civil lawsuit filed here in Harris County. One of the people named in the suit is Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The goal of the lawsuit is to extend time when the trigger law banning abortions goes into effect, but the timeline is a little complicated.

On Friday, the court issued its opinion.

Experts tell us it will still be several weeks before the actual judgement is finalized so the ban in Texas would go into effect 30 days after that.

But even then, KHOU 11 legal analyst Carmen Roe says local district attorneys will decide if they pursue criminal charges related to abortions.

"Democratic District Attorneys who are elected have said pretty much generally that they are not going to enforce the law whereas in Republic District Attorney areas they have said clearly that they will enforce the law,” Roe said.

It's unclear what or how the state could do if a local authority refuses to enforce the laws which make performing or assisting in an abortion, a felony.

Again, the ACLU is trying to delay that law from going into an effect.

There’s a temporary restraining order hearing on the docket here in Harris County later Tuesday morning.