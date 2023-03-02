Texas has $96M in rent relief and will start accepting applications this month

The state is offering help with rent and utilities, but you have to know how to apply.

HOUSTON — Need help with rent? The state is opening back up its online Texas Rent Relief portal later this month.

The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs has $96 million in relief funds and will start accepting new applications online again on March 14. It’ll remain open through March 28.

According to the state, first-time applicants could be eligible for up to 18 months of help with rent and utility bills. That would include either past-due payments or a combination of past-due payments and up to three months of current or future payments.

Those who have gotten help from the program before, but haven't used their full 18 months, can submit a request through their online user account.

It's first come, first served, though those facing evictions will be given priority.

And if you are facing eviction, make sure you’ve got legal help and go to your eviction hearing. If you’re not sure where to start, call, TexasLawHelp.org or call 855-270-7655 to find out your options.