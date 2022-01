ICYMI: @TxDPS seized 54 lbs of methamphetamine on US 77 in Kleberg Co. The drugs were concealed inside water pumps. The drugs have an estimated street value of $4,708,310. As of 12/30, @TxDPS has seized over 12k lbs of methamphetamine. #OperationLoneStar pic.twitter.com/AdQmwdf2og