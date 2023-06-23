All Texas Department of Motor Vehicle systems down across the state

Due to the outage, the 16 TxDMV Regional Service Centers will be closed Friday.

TYLER, Texas — The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) says all systems are down across the state.

According to the DMV, the outage affects all online and in-person vehicle-related services, including county tax offices and other registration renewal locations such as grocery stores and title offices, vehicle dealerships and specialty license plate purchases.

Due to the outage, all 16 TxDMV Regional Service Centers (RSC) will be closed Friday.

The RSCs are located in the following cities:

