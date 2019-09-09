(CBS NEWS) -- The Democratic Party of Texas is laying out its plans to end decades of Republican dominance in the state, touting a substantial voter registration and turnout effort to create a blue wave of elected officials in 2020. It released its planning document Monday morning, the same week as Houston's Democratic presidential debates.

The party set a goal of registering 2.6 million Texans to vote, boosting turnout in suburban areas and putting 1,000 field organizers on the ground.

"We will win the White House, take out John Cornyn, expand our Texas congressional delegation, break the supermajority in the Texas Senate, flip the Texas House, and elect hundreds of local Democrats across the state," wrote Texas Democratic Party deputy executive director Cliff Walker.

In addition to focusing on signing up unregistered voters and increasing turnout in growingly diverse as well as reliably Democratic areas, the plan also includes a focus on voter protection. A year-round hotline will be put in place to report any cases of voting suppression, and Texas Democrats have teamed with Democratic lawyers to be ready to fight those cases.

A crux of the plan is the state party's voter registration effort, which it hopes to achieve through state-coordinated campaigns with counties, a big increase in staffing and a direct mail effort including 1.5 million mail applications. In its analysis of the 2.6 million unregistered Texans, compiled from records from the Texas secretary of state, Texas Democrats identified a number of young, diverse populations in fluid metro areas.

MORE: Read the full story at CBS NEWS