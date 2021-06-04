Texas death toll from February winter storm, power outages now at 125

About a third of those deaths were in Harris County alone, according to new numbers from the state.

HOUSTON — The Texas Department of State Health Services has posted its latest data on deaths related to the February winter storms.

Note: the video in this story is from the March 2021 report on the winter storm deaths

It shows there were a total of 125 winter storm-related deaths in Texas. Thirty-six of those were in Harris County, and six were in Galveston County. You can see the list of reported deaths county-by-county at the bottom of this story.

DSHS said there are three main ways the state is notified of disaster-related deaths: Medical certifiers submit a DSHS form specifying that a particular death was related to a disaster; Medical certifiers flag a death record as disaster related; DSHS epidemiologists match public reports of disaster-related deaths to death certificates.

"DSHS disaster epidemiologists continue to reconcile information about causes of death. The majority of verified deaths were associated with hypothermia. There have also been multiple deaths caused by motor vehicle accidents, carbon monoxide poisoning, medical equipment failure, exacerbation of chronic illness, lack of home oxygen, falls, and fire. Confirmed deaths occurred between Feb. 11 and March 5."

Last month, anthropologist Dr. Eric Jones, with UTHealth School of Public Health, said it’s important to look beyond the numbers. “There’s a story behind these tragedies,” Jones said. “What is the cause of each of the deaths … and whether then, in terms of public health, there is something that can be done.”

County | Number of Deaths

Aransas 1

Armstrong 1

Bandera 1

Bexar 6

Brazoria 1

Cass 1

Clay 1

Coleman 2

Collin 2

Dallas 7

Ector 1

Ellis 2

Fayette 1

Fort Bend 3

Freestone 1

Frio 1

Galveston 6

Grayson 1

Hale 1

Harris 36

Henderson 2

Hill 2

Hopkins 1

Hunt 1

Kaufman 1

Kendall 1

Kerr 1

Lamar 1

Lavaca 2

Lee 1

Leon 1

Limestone 1

McLennan 1

Montgomery 2

Pecos 1

Rusk 1

San Saba 1

Schleicher 1

Sutton 1

Taylor 6

Travis 11

Trinity 1

Uvalde 1

Webb 1

Wharton 1

Wichita 2

Williamson 3