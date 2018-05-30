TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas -- Police arrested two people Tuesday night accused of conspiring to hire someone to murder Theodore "Ted" and Corey Shaughnessy.

Theodore, the owner of Gallerie Jewelers, was found dead at his home on Oliver Drive on March 2.

According to TCSO, the couple's 19-year-old son, Nicolas "Nick" Patrick Shaughnessy, and 19-year-old Jaclyn Alexa Edison of College Station are charged with criminal solicitation.

According to Edison's Facebook page, she and Nick Shaughnessy are dating.

Detectives are still looking for the alleged hitman as of Wednesday morning.

Officials said Corey Shaughnessy called 9-1-1 at 4:45 a.m. on March 2 to report an intruder had entered her home and fired multiple shots. When police arrived, Theodore was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

A KVUE camera caught detectives taking pictures of both Jaclyn and Nick and questioning them hours after the shooting on March 2. Later that same day, a tow truck towed away a blue Audi the couple arrived in. The car was registered to Edison, according to KVUE records.

On April 27, someone who manages Gallerie Jewelers' Facebook page shared that the store was going to return to normal hours on May 1 and that Ted's son, Nick Shaughnessy, was going to "carry on his legacy."

The sheriff's office said detectives are following a series of new leads in the case and will identify and apprehend them as quickly as possible.

