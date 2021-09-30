SNAP benefits extended through October

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is providing about $294 million in emergency SNAP food benefits for the month.

AUSTIN, Texas — More emergency food benefit money will be provided for those in need for the month of October.

The money is expected to help about 1.4 million Texas households.

HHSC got federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size. All SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments.

“Thank you to the USDA for authorizing these crucial benefits for more than 1.4 million Texas households," Abbott said. "These emergency benefits will ensure that Texans can continue to put nutritious food on the table for their families."

The additional emergency allotment should appear in accounts by Oct. 31.

“We are grateful that we’ll be able to continue to help Texans provide food for themselves and their families as we work together during this pandemic,” said Wayne Salter, Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner.

According to the state, more than $4.5 billion in benefits have been provided to Texans since April 2020.

What is SNAP?