SMILEY, Texas — Another small earthquake has been reported near the town of Smiley, Texas, according to the United States Geological Survey’s online tracker.

This is southeast of San Antonio, about 150 miles west of Houston.

The USGS monitor showed a magnitude 2.8 earthquake hit just south of Smiley before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

At least two similar earthquakes were reported in the area in April.

There are no reports of damage or injuries.