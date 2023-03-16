31-year-old Ryan Munsie died in January 2021 while working as an Uber Eats delivery driver to provide for her family.

Example video title will go here for this video

HALTOM CITY, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from 2021 when we spoke with the victim's husband.

A North Texas man charged with capital murder in the killing of a 31-year-old Haltom City woman working as a delivery driver pleaded guilty on Thursday.

Zakariya Marshall agreed to a lesser murder charge and 45 prison years in prison for the murder of Ryan Munsie.

Munsie's husband, Camaron Graham, told WFAA in 2021 that he and his wife had been together for seven years, married for four.

“She’s just the nicest person I’ve ever met in my life. I’d give anything to give her anything she ever wanted and she’s the same way,” Graham said. “She wanted to make everyone happy, she wanted to work, and she wanted to make sure our kids had a set future.”

Munsie was a mother of three working four jobs to provide for her family. That’s why she was out working, pursuing a special offer from Uber if the driver made a certain number of deliveries.

Zakariya Marshall agreed to a lesser murder charge & 45 prison years in the January 2021 killing of food delivery driver & mother of 3 Ryan Munsie. @wfaa @TarrantCountyDA pic.twitter.com/HKFNvHpLvy — Scoop Jefferson (@scoopjefferson) March 16, 2023

Convicted Murderer Zakariya Marshall surprised the court asking to apologize to his victims family on Zoom during his guilty plea sentencing for the Jan 2021 stabbing of food delivery driver & mother of 3 Ryan Munsie. @wfaa @TarrantCountyDA pic.twitter.com/Ac7GaJV6wn — Scoop Jefferson (@scoopjefferson) March 16, 2023

Munsie's body was found lying in a breezeway with "signs of trauma" at the Northern Cross Apartments, according to police. She had been fatally stabbed in the neck and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

According to police, Marshall and an accomplice wanted to steal Munsie's car, but couldn't find the keys.

"This was a brutal, senseless murder," Tarrant County Assistant Criminal District Attorney Rose Anna Salinas said.

Donna Munsie, Ryan's mother, gave her impact statement via zoom in the Tarrant County courtroom.

Marshall later asked to apologize to Munsie's family on Zoom during his guilty plea sentencing.

"Today, I'm not the same person I was two years ago, but I still haven't forgiven myself," Marshall said. "I'm trying to be different ... I'm sorry, for everything."

Donna Munsie responded to Marshall's apology, saying she appreciated him "being man enough to come forward and say that."

"I will keep you in my prayers," Donna Munsie said to Marshall. "It sounds like you are trying to get yourself straightened out. I pray that you find peace in all of this and I pray our family finds peace in all of this."