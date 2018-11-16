SAN ANTONIO — Everyone likes Whataburger; it’s just a fact.

But while everyone likes Whataburger, everyone also likes their whataburgers their own way, whether it’s with signature sauce, no pickles, loaded with ketchup—what have you.

Now fans of the fast food chain are able to combine that Whataburger pride with their holiday spirit, as the company is selling an ornament set highlighting each of those ingredients (or lack thereof). Each of the glass balls features "Ketchup," "No onions," "Sauce" and more to cater your tree just like your order.

It isn’t the only way Whataburger fans can go all out for the holidays—you can also buy a machine-washable ugly sweater from the chain…at least, when they’re back in stock.

© 2018 KENS