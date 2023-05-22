Bill that would do away with Texas' mandatory vehicle inspections heads to Gov. Abbott

It's not the first time Texas lawmakers have tried to get rid of the mandatory inspections.

AUSTIN, Texas — A bill is heading to Gov. Greg Abbott's desk that would do away with mandatory vehicle inspections.

In order to get your vehicle registered, those in the state's most populated areas would still need to pass an emissions test, but a minor problem with the inspection wouldn't stop you from getting your registration.

It's not the first time Texas lawmakers have tried it.

Texas is one of 11 states that still require inspections.