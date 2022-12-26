'A huge crisis' | Texas sends 140 more migrants to D.C.

Buses filled with migrant families traveled from Texas to Washington D.C. on Christmas Eve.

WASHINGTON — Three buses filled with migrant families traveled from Texas to Washington D.C. on Christmas Eve.

The drop-off happened in below-freezing weather near the home of Vice President Kamala Harris.

The political move is gaining a lot of criticism as migrants were dropped off on the side of the road. Some were unprepared for the snow and frigid temperatures.

In the meantime, as Title 42 hangs in the balance of the Supreme Court of the United States, border communities like El Paso are preparing for a large influx of migrants. The town is already struggling with resources but continues to help those in need. The end of Title 42 is expected to result in thousands of migrants being admitted to the U.S.

“We’re thankful because they’re looking at our situation and giving their 100%,” one EL Paso migrant said.

For months, migrants in the United States have been bussed from Texas to Democratic cities -- something some Republican governors have been doing to call attention to border concerns.

“Right now, we have a crisis ... a huge crisis,” Eddy Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez is a former Border Patrol agent who now works on immigration concerns.

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott argues that bussing is necessary to alleviate migrant issues facing border communities.

“You cannot tell me that you respect human life and then carry out actions like this when you are using people as political pawns,” Claudia Tristàn said.

She's a core organizer volunteer for Migrants Solidarity Mutual Aid Network.

One day before Christmas, in freezing weather, Abbott delivered another 140 migrants to D.C.

“We had people who were just in T-shirts, no long sleeves, no jackets. We even had some migrants that didn’t even have shoes on them so it really was a horrific night for these people to just be dumped on the side of the road,” Tristàn said.

Tristàn was among those who greeted migrants in the nation’s capital.

“It’s clear cruelty is the point,” she said.

She works with migrants to help them find a place to stay after being bussed.

“We have tried time and time again to collaborate with the Texas governor and have them work with us volunteers and drop off these buses at our respite centers because we are more than willing to help and support border communities,” Tristàn said.

Rodriguez said the federal government -- including President Joe Biden and his administration -- must do more to address the crisis at the US-Mexico border.

“They all have these authorities and yet not one of them has made any mention of how we’re going to address these issues,” Rodriguez said.