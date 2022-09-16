LULAC offers $10,000 reward for arrest of woman who lured migrants to Martha’s Vineyard

After the woman was identified in a news report, the League of United Latin American Citizens ramped up its push to have her arrested and prosecuted.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — A leading Latino advocacy group is stepping up its efforts to find a woman who allegedly lured a group of migrants onto a plane flying from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard last month.

The League of United Latin American Citizens on Wednesday doubled its reward to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of 43-year-old Perla Haydee Huerta. She was identified Sunday in a New York Times report and LULAC is calling her a "political predator."

Authorities have not publicly identified her as a suspect or person of interest in any criminal investigation.

At least two private planes left San Antonio last month, one of them with as many as 48 migrants who had been told they were getting a trip to Boston, where jobs and shelter awaited them. Instead, the group arrived at Martha’s Vineyard, an island south of Cape Cod, where the group’s arrival surprised local officials and residents.

The flights were arranged by the state of Florida as part of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ $12 million program to relocate migrants to a “sanctuary destination.”

Numerous migrants, in recounting their experiences, described a tall, blonde woman going by the name Perla who pitched them on the trip.

The flights intensified the trend among Republican governors, including Gov. Greg Abbott, of sending migrants seeking better lives in their states to areas led by Democrats.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar launched an investigation into DeSantis’ flying of the 48 migrants to New England, calling the flights “an abuse of human rights.” No charges have been filed against anyone.

LULAC initially offered $5,000 for information about the mysterious woman. On Wednesday, LULAC officials said they were raising the reward in an effort to get the woman to answer questions under oath.

“We were able to identify her through a photograph on her Facebook page, and then the refugees in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, also confirmed that was the person who approached them and made them promise of three months’ paid work and free housing, free food and free resources — that were all false,” said LULAC’s national president, Domingo Garcia. “Now we are focusing, now that we know who she is, on trying to find her.”

LULAC intended to file a complaint with the Justice Department to look into whether the actions of the woman and DeSantis constitute crimes under immigration code, Garcia said.