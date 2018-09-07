A 16-year-old was fatally shot by a Lewsiville resident after he and another teen broke into the resident's apartment early Sunday, police said.

The shooting happened about 1 a.m. in the 200 block of Oak Knoll Circle at the Oaks of Lewisville Apartments.

Police have not identified the teen who was fatally shot or the resident. The second teen suspect, Ivory Dewayne Tatum III, 17, was also injured in the incident, said Capt. Kendall Lynn, police spokesman.

Tatum was taken to a hospital and then to the Lewisville jail early Sunday, Lynn said. The teen faces a charge of burglary of a residence with intent of other felony, according to jail records.

